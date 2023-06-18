Griezmann responds to PSG rumors

Antoine Griezmann, the forward of Real Madrid and the French national team, commented on the information regarding a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.

"I want to stay at Atletico. I am happy in Madrid, and my family is too. I want to win La Liga with the club and try to achieve something special in the Champions League," Griezmann stated, as reported by Téléfoot.

In the current season, the 32-year-old Griezmann has played 48 matches for Atletico in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 19 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.