Grielish responded to the hackers of the high-profile Treble celebration

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish responded to some fans' discontent over the players' treble celebration.

According to the player, last weekend was the best weekend of his life and that he still can't believe it happened.

"I don't want to pay attention to the criticism that I and the team received for this celebration, especially before future England matches. Moments like this happen once in a lifetime, and I don't see any reason to worry about it.

All my friends and the team were with me and we just celebrated together this iconic moment in soccer history," he said.