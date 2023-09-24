RU RU NG NG
Graeme Souness: Pogba is very lazy

Graeme Souness: Pogba is very lazy

Football news Today, 10:20
Oliver White
Former football player and now British television pundit Graeme Souness sharply criticized Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Scot did not choose any expressions, which raised a new wave of hype around the French football player.

«He is very talented and should be one of the best midfielders in the world, but he is lazy.

If he is lazy in a match, he will be lazy in training. Remember how he took the penalty, he wanted to be a star at that time.

Is he being unfairly criticized? Not for a second, not a bit. He’s a lazy idiot», - the expert said.

We recently wrote that Pogba was involved in a doping scandal.

At the moment, the footballer is a Juventus player, but in recent years he has often been plagued by injuries.

Over the past two seasons, the Frenchman played only 12 matches, in which he gave 1 assist. The player has been with Juventus since 2022. Transfermarkt values ​​the 30-year-old player at 15 million euros.

Let us remind you that yesterday the Turin club lost to Sassuolo in the Serie A match.

