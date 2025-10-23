Good news for Munich. Jamal Musiala returns to training
Musiala will soon be able to help the team
Football news Today, 11:16Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/FCBayernEN/status/1941857425721557205
Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has resumed on-field training after recovering from a leg fracture.
Details: For the first time since suffering his injury in the match against PSG last season, the German wonderkid has returned to the pitch.
Reminder: Harry Kane scored 20 goals in a single season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did