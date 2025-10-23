ES ES FR FR
Good news for Munich. Jamal Musiala returns to training

Musiala will soon be able to help the team
Football news Today, 11:16
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has resumed on-field training after recovering from a leg fracture.

Details: For the first time since suffering his injury in the match against PSG last season, the German wonderkid has returned to the pitch.

