Good news for Munich. Jamal Musiala returns to training

Musiala will soon be able to help the team

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has resumed on-field training after recovering from a leg fracture.

Details: For the first time since suffering his injury in the match against PSG last season, the German wonderkid has returned to the pitch.

"𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗣 𝗕𝗬 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗣" 🚶‍♂️



Jamal Musiala is back on the training pitch for the first since his injury! 💪 pic.twitter.com/IOSfUnGQ5d — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) October 23, 2025

Reminder: Harry Kane scored 20 goals in a single season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did