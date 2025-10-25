Good news for Barcelona. Koundé ready to play against Real

The Frenchman returns to full team training

French defender Jules Koundé, who suffered an injury during the Champions League clash against Olympiacos (6-1) earlier this week, has fully recovered and is set to feature in Sunday’s El Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu.

According to L'Équipe, after missing Friday’s session, Koundé returned to training on Saturday morning, taking part in the full workout with his teammates, including gym work. The 26-year-old France international will travel to Madrid and is expected to reclaim his usual spot on the right flank of the Catalans’ defense.

Meanwhile, Raphinha will not be available for selection. The Brazilian is still recovering from a hamstring injury and will definitely miss the match against Real. Also sidelined are Marc-André ter Stegen, Gavi, Dani Olmo, and Robert Lewandowski. Coach Hansi Flick remains suspended following his red card in last weekend’s clash against Girona.