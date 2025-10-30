Good news for Barcelona! Joan Garcia close to returning to the pitch

We could see the goalkeeper back in action very soon

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia is gearing up for a swift return after suffering an injury following the match against Real Oviedo in La Liga's sixth round.

Details: According to journalist Fernando Polo, the shot-stopper has already completed four training sessions and is feeling much better. The medical staff is ready to give the "green light" for Garcia to feature in upcoming matches, and there’s a real chance he could be back on the pitch even before the international break.

🚨🎖️| Joan Garcia is expected to be ready for the match against Celta Vigo. [@ffpolo] #fcblive pic.twitter.com/29E7eNxeXx — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) October 30, 2025

This season, the Spaniard has already played seven matches for Barcelona across all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in three of them.

Reminder: A Real Oviedo fan could face a fine for racist remarks directed at Barcelona winger Marcus Rashford.