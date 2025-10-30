ES ES FR FR
Getafe vs Girona: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Streak?

LaLiga Spain (Round 11) 31 oct 2025, 16:00
On Friday, October 31, Girona travel to face Getafe in Matchday 11 of La Liga. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 CET, and here’s my take on this fixture.

Getafe vs Girona: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Getafe have won their last two matches with a combined score of 12–0.
  • Girona are unbeaten in their last two games and have suffered just one defeat in their previous six.
  • Girona have scored in each of their last four matches, but have also conceded in all four.
  • Getafe are winless in their last three home games, with two draws and one defeat.
  • Girona have managed just one win in their last six away matches.
  • After ten league games, Girona have conceded 22 goals — the worst defensive record in La Liga.
  • Girona have yet to keep a clean sheet this season.
  • Both sides share the same percentage of losses without scoring — 27%.
  • In their most recent head-to-head encounter, Getafe defeated Girona 2–1.

Getafe vs Girona: Match Preview

Getafe enter this fixture in excellent spirits after their recent Copa del Rey clash, where they demolished their opponents 11–0. In their previous La Liga outing, they edged past Athletic Bilbao 1–0, ending a five-match winless run. Overall, it’s been a solid start to the season — after ten rounds, Getafe have collected 14 points and sit 10th in the standings.

They are five points clear of the relegation zone and only two behind the top six. Maintaining this momentum could give them a realistic shot at European qualification.

Girona, meanwhile, have had a disappointing start to their campaign. Earlier this week, they scraped past Constància 3–2 after extra time in the Copa del Rey, but their league form remains troubling. They played out a 3–3 draw against Real Oviedo in their previous La Liga fixture, following a narrow 1–2 defeat to Barcelona.

After ten rounds, Girona have managed only one win — a 2–1 victory over Valencia — along with five losses and four draws. With just seven points from ten matches, they sit bottom of the table and possess the league’s leakiest defence, having conceded 22 goals. Still, they are only two points adrift of safety, so their battle for survival is far from over.

Probable Lineups

  • Getafe: Soria; Femenia, Iglesias, Duarte, Djene, Rico; Liso, Milla, Arambarri, Juanmi; Mayoral
  • Girona: Gazzaniga; A. Martinez, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Gil, Martin, Witsel, Roca; Vanat, Stuani

Prediction

This promises to be a tense and hard-fought contest, as both sides have plenty at stake. My prediction: a low-scoring affair — take the under 2.5 goals.

