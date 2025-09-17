Good news for Barcelona. De Jong has recovered from injury
The Dutchman travels with the team for the Champions League match
Football news Today, 13:27Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Barcelona's key midfielder Frenkie de Jong has fully recovered from injury and is ready to take the pitch in the upcoming Champions League clash against Newcastle.
Details: The Dutchman missed Barcelona's recent matches due to an injury picked up while on international duty, but the club's medical staff have confirmed he is fully fit and ready to handle a high workload, making him available to start from the opening whistle.
Reminder: Yamal will miss the match against Newcastle due to injury.