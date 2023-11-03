Good is not enough. Manchester United have decided on the fate of ten Hag

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 06:20
According to The Athletic, Manchester United have decided on the fate of Dutch coach Erik ten Hag.

According to the source, the famous specialist will still remain in his position, but the chair under him has begun to loosen.

The publication writes that doubts about his abilities are gradually beginning to arise within the club.

Some people at the club believe that ten Hag has not yet fully adapted to the demands of the English Premier League, and that this is the reason for the team's poor performances.

At the same time, there are those at Manchester United who consider him a good coach. However, even such optimists say that ten Hag is not suitable for the current situation of Manchester United.

After 10 rounds in the Premier League, Manchester United is performing below all expectations. The team is in eighth place in the table and is still far from fighting for a place in the Champions League zone.

In addition, this week, Manchester United lost to Newcastle in the League Cup and left the tournament. Erik ten Hag has been appointed head coach in the summer of 2022. The team won the English League Cup with him in the 2022/2023 season and reached the FA Cup final, where they lost to Manchester City.

