Glory hunter. Fury says he no longer supports Manchester United

He has given up on football altogether.
Lifestyle Today, 05:10
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
One of the most famous Manchester United fans was British boxer Tyson Fury, but now the renowned heavyweight has also turned his back on what used to be his favorite team.

Details: Fury admitted that, due to the team’s poor results, he not only stopped supporting Manchester United but lost interest in football altogether, stating he’d rather spend his time at the racetrack than watch what he called “complete rubbish.”

Quote: “I’m not really a football fan. I used to support United, but since they’re absolutely rubbish now, I don’t support any football team anymore.

I used to root for the England national team, but after they lost to Iceland at Euro 2016, I completely fell out of love with football. Now I’m all about horse racing, come on!” Fury told Racing TV.

