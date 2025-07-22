"Glad the club made such an investment". Leão happy that Milan signed Modrić
AC Milan have recently announced the signing of former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić. The Croatian’s new teammates are excited about the bold move their club has made.
Details: Milan forward Rafael Leão is pleased that the Rossoneri have brought in a player of Modrić’s caliber. He believes the team will also benefit from new head coach Massimiliano Allegri.
Quote: "He brings tremendous experience and quality, and he’ll help the whole squad. I’m really glad the club made such a significant investment. I’ve already achieved big things with Milan, like winning the Scudetto. I think I’ve matured… Every year people expect more from me, and I want to keep growing myself. Allegri will help us: in training, he gives us new ideas that push us forward.
The first impression of him is very positive. I’m happy we have an experienced coach who has already won with Milan. I like that he gives me freedom to show my talent. He knows how to manage the dressing room, talks to everyone, and loves working with young players. He communicates with me a lot, sometimes even shouts on the pitch, but I think he’ll give me a lot — and the whole team too. I have a good feeling about this," Leão said.