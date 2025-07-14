Official: Luka Modric joins Milan

Croatian veteran Luka Modric, after more than a decade at Real Madrid, has decided to leave the club and turn the page to a new chapter in his illustrious career. The midfielder has now made up his mind about his next destination.

Details: Modric is set to become a Milan player. The Rossoneri’s social media channels have already shown footage of the midfielder arriving in the heart of Lombardy. While he hasn’t been officially unveiled as a Milan player yet, Modric has already addressed the fans, expressing his delight at joining the club and starting a fresh chapter with the Rossoneri.

It's already known that Modric will sign a one-year contract with Milan, though the terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that the Rossoneri were also targeting Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, who was seen as a potential replacement for Theo Hernandez following his transfer to Saudi side Al Hilal.

However, in the end, Milan decided against signing the Ukrainian due to his excessive financial demands.