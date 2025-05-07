RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Gigi Donnarumma shares atmospheric teaser ahead of Arsenal clash

Gigi Donnarumma shares atmospheric teaser ahead of Arsenal clash

Football news Today, 08:14
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Gigi Donnarumma shares atmospheric teaser ahead of Arsenal clash Photo: https://www.instagram.com/donnarumma / Author unknown

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is gearing up for a crucial showdown against Arsenal in the Champions League semi-finals. Ahead of the highly anticipated fixture, the Italian shot-stopper took to his Instagram Story to post a moody image teasing tonight’s clash.

The picture features Donnarumma himself on a television screen, with a young boy dressed in PSG gear seated in front of it. On the screen, a classic match timer displays the kickoff time and the names of the rivals: PSG and Arsenal.

To recap, in the first leg of this semi-final tie in London, the French side managed a 1-0 victory, significantly boosting their chances of reaching the Champions League final.

Donnarumma, enjoying a stellar season, could prove to be one of PSG’s main trump cards in this encounter, just as he previously helped his team overcome other English clubs, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

It’s worth noting that the winner of this tie will face Inter Milan in the grand final. The Italian giants secured their spot yesterday in dramatic fashion, edging out Barcelona 4-3, with the decisive goal coming in extra time.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Champions League
Popular news
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news Yesterday, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Primera LPF (Argentine Championship), Apertura 2025. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability Football news 05 may 2025, 04:36 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal Today, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
-
Estudiantes
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:44 "I have a good feeling." Vermaelen believes Arsenal can get past PSG Football news Today, 09:20 Al-Ahly could land a coach from a top European league Football news Today, 09:15 Lamine Yamal’s mother responds to his emotional post after Champions League semi-final exit Football news Today, 08:56 Darwin Núñez could play at the Club World Cup. Which club is after him? Football news Today, 08:50 Wolverhampton set to break transfer record to sign Elliott Football news Today, 08:47 Arturo Vidal reacts to Colo-Colo's crushing defeat by Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores Football news Today, 08:18 An unusual barter: Bodo/Glimt fans trade fish and reindeer meat for tickets to the Tottenham match Football news Today, 08:14 Gigi Donnarumma shares atmospheric teaser ahead of Arsenal clash Football news Today, 08:10 Manchester United adds Moise Kean to striker shortlist Football news Today, 07:49 Brentford captain Nørgaard believes Liverpool target Mbeumo will leave the club
Sport Predictions
Football Today El-Kanemi Warriors vs Remo Stars prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 May 2025 Football Today El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Can Modern Sport cling to Premier League survival? Football Today Bendel vs Akwa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Football Today Al-Ahli vs Al Taawoun prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Football Today PSG vs Arsenal: Who will become the second UEFA Champions League finalist? Football Today Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025 Football Today Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership Football Today Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores