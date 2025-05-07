Gigi Donnarumma shares atmospheric teaser ahead of Arsenal clash

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is gearing up for a crucial showdown against Arsenal in the Champions League semi-finals. Ahead of the highly anticipated fixture, the Italian shot-stopper took to his Instagram Story to post a moody image teasing tonight’s clash.

The picture features Donnarumma himself on a television screen, with a young boy dressed in PSG gear seated in front of it. On the screen, a classic match timer displays the kickoff time and the names of the rivals: PSG and Arsenal.

To recap, in the first leg of this semi-final tie in London, the French side managed a 1-0 victory, significantly boosting their chances of reaching the Champions League final.

Donnarumma, enjoying a stellar season, could prove to be one of PSG’s main trump cards in this encounter, just as he previously helped his team overcome other English clubs, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

It’s worth noting that the winner of this tie will face Inter Milan in the grand final. The Italian giants secured their spot yesterday in dramatic fashion, edging out Barcelona 4-3, with the decisive goal coming in extra time.