Ghost rider caught! The driver who sped through city streets in a race car finally apprehended

The offender now faces a fine and loss of license.

Details: According to the Marca portal, authorities in Prague have apprehended a driver who was cruising through city streets in a Ferrari-liveried car.

The Dallara GP2/08 had been spotted multiple times at high speed in the Czech capital since 2019, but for years, local police were unable to catch the driver or even identify him. Reports indicate that the 51-year-old was finally arrested in the municipality of Buk, roughly 60 kilometers from Prague.

It is also known that the arrest came after several witnesses posted videos on social media showing the race car driving down the D4 highway and even refueling at a gas station. These posts provided crucial leads for the police, who were able to track down the vehicle and ultimately detain the driver.

The would-be racer was later taken to the police station, where he refused to admit any wrongdoing. He now faces a hefty fine and a driving ban.

