Max Verstappen claims a sensational victory at Monza

The 16th round of Formula 1 – the Italian Grand Prix – has concluded.

Max Verstappen triumphed in both the qualifying session and the race itself

Details: Verstappen emerged as the winner of the Italian Grand Prix. The podium was completed by the McLaren drivers: Lando Norris finished second, while Oscar Piastri secured third place.

Read also: Belgium vs Kazakhstan prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 7, 2025

Max Verstappen outclasses the field to take stunning victory at Monza #F1 #ItalianGP | Race report ⤵️https://t.co/VdODxEK71r — Formula 1 (@F1) September 7, 2025

Just outside the top three were Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Lewis Hamilton.

Recall: In qualifying, Verstappen rewrote Formula 1 history by setting a new speed record.