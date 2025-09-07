Max Verstappen claims a sensational victory at Monza
The 16th round of Formula 1 – the Italian Grand Prix – has concluded.
Motorsport News Today, 11:22Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Max Verstappen triumphed in both the qualifying session and the race itself
Details: Verstappen emerged as the winner of the Italian Grand Prix. The podium was completed by the McLaren drivers: Lando Norris finished second, while Oscar Piastri secured third place.
Just outside the top three were Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Lewis Hamilton.
Recall: In qualifying, Verstappen rewrote Formula 1 history by setting a new speed record.