Peru vs Paraguay: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 10, 2025

Peru vs Paraguay: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 10, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Peru vs Paraguay prediction
09 sep 2025, 19:30
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 10, in the 18th round of World Cup qualifying, Peru will host Paraguay on home soil. The match kicks off at 01:30 Central European Time. Read on for a breakdown of the teams and a detailed match prediction.

See also: Bolivia vs Brazil prediction and betting tips 10 September 2025

Match preview

After their defeat to Uruguay, Peru has lost all mathematical chances of reaching the World Cup finals. In five games this year under Oscar Ibañez, the team has managed just one win, suffered two defeats, and played out two goalless draws. For the "Bicolor," this clash with Paraguay is all about pride—a match where they’ll be eager to showcase their best qualities.

The Peruvians are traditionally known for their technical style of football, focused on possession, combination play, and attacking intent. However, this qualifying cycle has exposed issues with finishing chances and maintaining defensive stability—resulting in just 12 points from 17 matches.

Paraguay, meanwhile, has already secured its World Cup berth ahead of schedule after a goalless draw with Ecuador. The team will appear at the tournament for the first time since 2010, prompting Paraguay's president to declare a national holiday to celebrate qualification. Gustavo Alfaro’s side made it through the qualifiers with clinical efficiency: they weren’t prolific in attack (only 13 goals—only Chile and Peru have scored fewer), but their defense is among the tournament’s best—just ten goals conceded (only Ecuador and Argentina have allowed fewer: 5 and 9, respectively).

Paraguay’s game plan is all about pragmatism—defensive organization, winning individual battles, and lightning-fast counterattacks down the flanks. The team rarely concedes and knows how to minimize risks.

Probable lineups

Peru: Gallese, Advíncula, Garcés, Abram, López, Cabrera, González, Noriega, Yotún, Quevedo, Ramos

Paraguay: Fernández, Cáceres, Gómez, Alderete, Alonso, Cubas, Gómez, Sosa, Martínez, Almirón, Sanabria

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last five meetings between these teams have produced two draws and three wins for Peru
  • Peru has won just one of their last five matches
  • Paraguay has conceded only three goals in their last five games

Prediction

Both teams have struggled to score and rarely concede, so we’re unlikely to see a high-scoring affair. My prediction: total goals under (2) at 1.69

Prediction on game Total under 2
Odds: 1.69
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
