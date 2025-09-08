Prediction on game Bolivia wont lose Odds: 1.66 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Wednesday, September 10, at 01:30 CET, Bolivia will host Brazil in the 18th round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Let's take a closer look at the pick for the winner in this clash.

Bolivia

Bolivia heads into the final round of qualifying in a dire situation. The team sits only 8th in the standings and trails the bottom spot by just 7 points. There's still a theoretical chance to snatch 7th place, but for that, Bolivia must win and hope that Venezuela slips up.

Their main issue is defense. Over 17 matches, Bolivia has conceded 35 goals—the worst record in the qualifiers. However, they perform significantly better at home: 14 of their 17 points have been earned on home turf, where Bolivia boasts a positive goal difference of 12-7.

Yet, their overall form leaves a lot to be desired. In their last eight matches, Bolivia has managed just one win—against Chile—alongside two draws and five defeats. In the first leg against Brazil, Bolivia also suffered a crushing 1-5 defeat away from home.

Brazil

Brazil is confidently rounding off the qualifying campaign, having already secured a place at the upcoming World Cup. The team currently sits second in the table, but the top spots are tightly contested—a mere three points separate second from sixth, and a defeat in the final round could see the Seleção drop down the standings.

Brazil's form is impressive. In their last nine matches, they've suffered just one defeat—to Argentina—while racking up five wins and three draws. It's also crucial to note that Brazil will approach the World Cup under their new head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who has only recently taken charge and already overseen several qualifiers. It will be under his guidance that the team competes on the world stage.

In head-to-head meetings with Bolivia, Brazil holds a clear advantage. Over their last seven encounters, the Seleção have won six and drawn just once, showcasing their superiority in both class and quality of play.

Probable lineups

Bolivia: Lampe, Morales, Akin, Medina, Sagredo, Robson, Villamil, Vaca, Paniagua, Fernandez, Miguelito.

Brazil: Alisson, Wesley França, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Raphinha, João Pedro, Estevão, Martinelli.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Bolivia has failed to win 7 of their last 8 matches.

3 of Bolivia's last 4 games ended with under 2.5 goals.

Brazil is unbeaten in 17 of their last 19 matches.

Brazil has won 6 of the last 7 head-to-head meetings.

6 of the last 7 head-to-head games ended with over 2.5 goals.

Bolivia vs Brazil match prediction

Brazil comes into this match in great form, riding a solid run of positive results and boasting a huge head-to-head advantage over Bolivia. The Seleção have already booked their ticket to the World Cup, so they're playing with more freedom. For Bolivia, however, this game is of enormous significance. The team still has a slim chance to fight for the playoff spots and must go all out for a win. At home, Bolivia performs much better than away, with almost all their points earned on home soil. My pick for this match—Bolivia will not lose, with odds of 1.66.