Getting ready for the season opener. Salah shares new photos from Liverpool training

Official matches are just around the corner
Football news Today, 04:56
Mohamed Salah in a match against Manchester City, 2025 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is ramping up preparations for the fast-approaching new season. The forward took to his Instagram Stories to share fresh snapshots from Liverpool’s training sessions.

The Egyptian posted images working at the club’s training ground, fully kitted out in Liverpool gear. Judging by his broad smile, Salah is clearly in high spirits and ready to put in the hard yards.

Last season, the Egyptian striker was crowned the league’s best player, claiming both the top scorer and best assist provider awards.

A reminder: the Reds kick off their official campaign the day after tomorrow—on August 10th, they’ll battle Crystal Palace, the FA Cup holders, for the English Super Cup.

In the opening round of the Premier League, Liverpool will face Bournemouth on August 15th.

Worth noting: just days ago, Liverpool’s squad, led by Salah, took part in the Premier League’s media day, stepping in front of the cameras for a special photoshoot.

