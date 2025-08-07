RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Getting back into the groove. Vinicius shares new photo from Real Madrid training

Getting back into the groove. Vinicius shares new photo from Real Madrid training

The Brazilian is training with the team
Football news Today, 06:01
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior in a Real Madrid match, 2025 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vinijr / Author unknown

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is already back from vacation and has kicked off preseason preparations. The forward shared a photo from training on his Instagram story.

The Brazilian posted a picture of himself during a training session, captured as he fired off a bicycle kick.

Just a reminder, the Madrid side returned to training a few days ago after the summer break. The team is gearing up for the new season, which kicks off in less than two weeks. On August 19, Los Blancos will play their La Liga opener against Osasuna.

It’s also worth noting that a few days before the official matches begin, Madrid will play a friendly — on August 12, they’ll face Austrian club Wattens.

Additionally, despite ongoing rumors about a possible departure, Vinicius remains a Real Madrid player. The parties have yet to agree on a contract extension and are expected to resume negotiations next summer. This season, the Brazilian is expected to prove he can continue to be a key asset for the team.

