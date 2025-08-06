RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rodrygo could leave Real? All because of a decisive factor

And it’s not about Arsenal’s interest.
Football news Today, 08:49
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
One of Real Madrid’s key players, Rodrygo, has been at the center of transfer rumors throughout the summer window, with Arsenal frequently linked as a potential destination. For now, the Brazilian remains at the Santiago Bernabéu, but the situation could change at any moment.

Details: According to Sky Sports expert Tim Vickery, the issue lies in Xabi Alonso’s plans to deploy Rodrygo on the right flank—a position the player is reluctant to occupy. Rodrygo is determined to play in his preferred role, and this could ultimately push him to consider a move away from the club.

Quote: "Rodrygo faces a Real dilemma: even with his absurd talent, it's hard to become indispensable. Bellingham called him the most gifted, but Rodrygo is the one who has to sacrifice the most. He can play any attacking role, but Xabi Alonso uses him on the right.

And Rodrygo doesn’t want that. He’s eager to stay and prove his worth, but if nothing changes in the coming weeks, he may start thinking about leaving. It’s a shame to see a player like him in a bit-part role," Vickery stated.

