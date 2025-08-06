Rodrygo could leave Real? All because of a decisive factor

One of Real Madrid’s key players, Rodrygo, has been at the center of transfer rumors throughout the summer window, with Arsenal frequently linked as a potential destination. For now, the Brazilian remains at the Santiago Bernabéu, but the situation could change at any moment.

Details: According to Sky Sports expert Tim Vickery, the issue lies in Xabi Alonso’s plans to deploy Rodrygo on the right flank—a position the player is reluctant to occupy. Rodrygo is determined to play in his preferred role, and this could ultimately push him to consider a move away from the club.