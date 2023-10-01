Gattuso made a strange statement about Marseille's participation in the Europa League

RU RU NG NG
Yesterday, 23:31
Marseille coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke to reporters after his team lost to Monaco (2:3) in the Ligue 1 match.

According to the Italian coach, it is difficult to remain satisfied when your team loses.

Gattuso noted that it would be easier for his players if they were not torn between several tournaments at once.

"We can't be happy with the defeat, that's for sure. We need to play better and avoid conceding goals. In one of the situations we overslept and in the third goal we allowed a three-on-two. These are details that we must correct quickly, otherwise it will be very difficult for us win matches. I noticed that the players were extremely concentrated, and this is pleasing. There were good moments, but they need to develop.

It is clear that we do not have much time before the Europa League. But we must play in the European Cup and treat these matches with respect. It would be better if we didn't have the Europa League. We have little time, but we must cope, quickly understand what to do,” Gattuso said, as quoted by L’Equipe.

