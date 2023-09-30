RU RU NG NG
Gattuso started with a defeat. Monaco is stronger than Marseille

In the match of the seventh round of the French Ligue 1, Monaco met with Marseille. Both teams approached this match with certain problems. Monaco did not win in the last two matches, and Marseille's similar streak consisted of four matches. In addition, the Provencals changed their coach again. Gennaro Gattuso made his debut as a coach.

However, this did not stop the teams from showing good attacking football. The players went into the break with the score 2:2. Marseille responded to the goals of Akliouche and Balogun with accurate shots from Ndiaye and Gigot. At the beginning of the second half, Akliouche scored a double and set the final score on the scoreboard.

Monaco - Marseille - 3:2.

Goals: 0:1 - Ndiaye 1, 1:1 - Akliouche 8, 1:2 - Gigot 18, 2:2 - Balogun 23, 3:2 - Akliouche 52.

Thanks to this victory, Monaco topped the Ligue 1 table. At least until tomorrow, when Nice and Brest play their match.

