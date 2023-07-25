Galatasaray missed the victory in Champions League qualifier in the 90th minute

In the first leg of the 2nd qualifying round of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League, Lithuanian club "Žalgiris" and Turkish club "Galatasaray" played to a 2-2 draw.

In the early stages of the second half, Matias Kehinde opened the scoring for Žalgiris. In the 75th minute, Abdulkerim Bardakçı equalized for Galatasaray. A few minutes later, the Turkish club took the lead through Halil Dervişoğlu. However, in the 90th minute, Donatas Kazlauskas saved the hosts from defeat with a late goal.

The second leg between "Galatasaray" and "Žalgiris" will take place on August 2nd in Istanbul, Turkey.

"Žalgiris" Vilnius, Lithuania - "Galatasaray" Istanbul, Turkey - 2:2 (0:0, 2:2)

Goals: Kehinde, 47 - 1:0, Bardakçı, 75 - 1:1, Dervişoğlu, 78 - 1:2, Kazlauskas, 90 - 2:2

"Žalgiris": Gertmonas, Pavelich, Vuchur, Hnid, Bopesu, Buff (Kazlauskas, 80), Golubickas (Verbickas, 60), Gorobsov, Kandysh, Fofana (Karasima, 60), Kehinde (Antal, 64).

"Galatasaray": Muslera, Boey, Bardakçı, Nelsen, Angelino (Dubois, 84), Serdar Aziz, Zaniolo (Dervişoğlu, 73), Kutlu (Midtjylland, 62), Akgün (Morutan, 73), Aktürkoğlu, Yılmaz (Mertens, 61).

Yellow cards: Kutlu (12), Gorobsov (29), Hnid (76), Kazlauskas (80).

Red Card: Kazlauskas (90+2).