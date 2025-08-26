Funny and sad: Carlos Alcaraz mistakenly gets a buzz cut

ATP World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has made a dramatic change to his look.

Details: In the first round of the US Open, the decorated Spaniard defeated American Reilly Opelka (ATP No. 67) in straight sets in just 2 hours and 7 minutes: 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

Yet alongside the expected victory, the Spaniard also surprised fans with a striking new image: instead of his signature thick hair, supporters were greeted by a completely shaved Alcaraz, leaving tennis fans initially baffled.

Later, Carlos explained everything:

"Some people like my haircut, some don't. Honestly, the reaction makes me laugh. There's nothing I can do now, so I just laugh. My hair had grown out long. Before the tournament, I said I wanted a trim. And my brother messed up with the clippers. The only way to fix it was just to shave it all off. Honestly, it didn't turn out all that great. But it’s not so bad either. New York is way too far for Victor (my barber). I'm really not a hairstyle guy. I'm the type who thinks: 'Well, hair grows back,' and in a couple of days, it’ll probably be fine. It just happened, that's all," Carlos said.

Feliz de estar de vuelta en NYC! ❤️🤩🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/mPcc6odYLd — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) August 26, 2025

Alcaraz after beating Opelka at the U.S. Open



“You look faster out here. Was it the hair cut?”



Carlos: “I gotta ask the people if they like the new haircut or not. Do you like it guys?”



*crowd roars*



Carlos: “I think they like it” 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/94umFQYMbG — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 26, 2025

Alcaraz: “My brother misunderstood with the machine he cut it & the only way to fix it is to shave it off. tbh it’s not that good its not that bad I guess.”

im the guy who thinks like, ‘ok hair grows’ & in a few days it’s gonna be okay.”



oh Carlos you’re a better person than me pic.twitter.com/FsGkOY7AYP — alcaraz archive (@alcarchive) August 26, 2025

