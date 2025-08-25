Prediction on game Win Stoke Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On 26 August 2025, the English Football League Cup will see Stoke City take on Bradford City. Kickoff is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the best bet for the winner of this clash.

Stoke City

Stoke City had an unconvincing campaign last season, fighting for survival and eventually finishing only eighteenth, just two points clear of the relegation zone. However, the new season has started with a bang: three wins from three rounds. First, they defeated Derby County 3-1 at home, followed by a commanding 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, and then an impressive 2-1 away win against Southampton, freshly relegated from the Premier League. This fantastic run has propelled Stoke to the top of the league table.

In the EFL Cup, Stoke continued their progress: after a draw in regular time, they edged past Walsall on penalties. When it comes to head-to-head meetings with Bradford City, the Potters have a clear advantage at home — four wins and one draw. However, all of those games took place over twenty years ago.

Bradford City

Bradford City played in League Two last season, finishing third and earning promotion to League One. Their debut at the new level has been more than successful: in the first five rounds, Bradford picked up three wins and two draws, which sees them currently sitting fourth in the table and looking solid.

The team also made waves in the EFL Cup, knocking out higher-division Blackburn in the 1/64 finals with a 2-1 victory. Bradford’s matches have been high-scoring affairs: in six official games this season, four have gone over 2.5 goals, and in five of them, both teams found the net.

Looking at the head-to-head history with Stoke City, the sides have met 10 times. Bradford have three wins and two draws, while Stoke have come out on top five times.

Probable line-ups

Stoke City: Johansson, Chamadou, Laval, Wilmot, Cresswell, Pearson, Baker, Pe, Menhof, Sorba, Bozenik.

Johansson, Chamadou, Laval, Wilmot, Cresswell, Pearson, Baker, Pe, Menhof, Sorba, Bozenik. Bradford City: Walker, Kelly, J. Wright, Baldwin, Toure, Metcalf, Power, Nyufville, Lapslie, T. Wright, Swan.

Key facts and head-to-head

Stoke City have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Bradford City have won 7 of their last 9 matches.

3 of Bradford City’s last 4 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Bradford City’s last 6 matches.

Stoke City vs Bradford City match prediction

Stoke City enter as the favorites. They’ve started the season in commanding fashion, leading the league and traditionally performing strongly at home. Bradford City have also impressed with their start — strong league results and a cup win over Blackburn show the team is in great form and ready to put up a fight. However, Stoke’s experience and quality look like the decisive factors here. With the backing of their home crowd, the hosts have every chance to confirm their status and advance to the next round. My bet for this match is a Stoke City win at odds of 1.78.