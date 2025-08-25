Solid achievement. Federer becomes the seventh athlete to join the billionaire club

One of tennis’s all-time legends, Roger Federer, has been off the professional circuit for three years now—a world renowned for its hefty paychecks. Yet, the Swiss maestro hasn’t been idle post-retirement, cementing his legacy in the annals of sports history.

Details: According to Forbes, Federer’s net worth has soared past the billion-dollar mark, now standing at $1.1 billion. This impressive sum is largely attributed to his minority stake—about 3%—in the Swiss sportswear and footwear brand On, a partnership that began in 2019.

The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 and now boasts a market capitalization nearing $15 billion. Federer’s share is valued at over $375 million.

With this, the Swiss icon becomes the seventh athlete to reach billionaire status. Among the elite company:

Michael Jordan ($3.8 billion),

Ion Tiriac ($2.7 billion),

Magic Johnson ($1.5 billion),

Junior Bridgeman ($1.4 billion),

Tiger Woods ($1.3 billion),

LeBron James ($1.2 billion).

Cristiano Ronaldo could also be included, though his net worth is still being assessed.

For the record: Federer and Ronaldo are also among the select group of seven athletes who have earned over $1 billion in pre-tax career earnings while still actively competing. The list also includes Woods, James, Phil Mickelson, Lionel Messi, and Floyd Mayweather.