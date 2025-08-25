Scandal at the US Open: Photographer runs onto the court during match, play delayed for several minutes

The prestigious US Open tennis tournament has kicked off, and already one of the opening matches has been rocked by an incredible scandal.

Details: During the clash between Medvedev and Bonzi, a photographer suddenly ran onto the court, triggering a storm of emotions from Daniil. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth ruled that Bonzi would be allowed to replay his serve, prompting Medvedev to urge the New York crowd to boo the decision. As a result, play was halted for 6 minutes and 24 seconds.

Daniil Medvedev was visibly upset after a camera person walked on the court at match point. pic.twitter.com/5wnVf2GSFm — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2025

Earlier, we reported that Bonzi was leading 2-0, then dropped two sets to his opponent, but in the fifth set managed to snatch victory—6:4. Medvedev couldn't hold back his emotions after the unexpected loss. He grabbed his racket and smashed it to pieces.

