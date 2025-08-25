RU RU ES ES FR FR
Madness. Daniil Medvedev smashes his racquet after defeat

Couldn't hold back his emotions.
Tennis news Today, 03:20
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

On the night of Monday, August 25, Daniil Medvedev played his US Open first-round match against world No. 51 Benjamin Bonzi and suffered a sensational loss.

Details: Bonzi took a 2-0 lead, then dropped two sets to Medvedev, but managed to snatch victory in the fifth—6:4. Medvedev couldn't contain his emotions after the unexpected defeat. He grabbed his racquet and smashed it to pieces.

Earlier, we reported that ATP world No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdrew from the mixed doubles tournament due to illness and will not play alongside Siniakova.

Reminder: Tennis legend Novak Djokovic is in New York, where the season's final Grand Slam, the US Open, is about to begin. Before the tournament, the Serbian star attended a New York Yankees baseball game in MLB.

