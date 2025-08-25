Madness. Daniil Medvedev smashes his racquet after defeat

On the night of Monday, August 25, Daniil Medvedev played his US Open first-round match against world No. 51 Benjamin Bonzi and suffered a sensational loss.

Details: Bonzi took a 2-0 lead, then dropped two sets to Medvedev, but managed to snatch victory in the fifth—6:4. Medvedev couldn't contain his emotions after the unexpected defeat. He grabbed his racquet and smashed it to pieces.

Daniil Medvedev looking totally distraught after his loss to Bonzi at the U.S. open.



He’s smashing his racquet and just sitting on the court.



Brutal loss to swallow.



pic.twitter.com/CYvceKNR2M — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2025

Earlier, we reported that ATP world No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdrew from the mixed doubles tournament due to illness and will not play alongside Siniakova.

Reminder: Tennis legend Novak Djokovic is in New York, where the season's final Grand Slam, the US Open, is about to begin. Before the tournament, the Serbian star attended a New York Yankees baseball game in MLB.