Madness. Daniil Medvedev smashes his racquet after defeat
On the night of Monday, August 25, Daniil Medvedev played his US Open first-round match against world No. 51 Benjamin Bonzi and suffered a sensational loss.
Details: Bonzi took a 2-0 lead, then dropped two sets to Medvedev, but managed to snatch victory in the fifth—6:4. Medvedev couldn't contain his emotions after the unexpected defeat. He grabbed his racquet and smashed it to pieces.
