Djokovic gets fired up ahead of US Open start. Novak attends MLB baseball game

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic is currently in New York, where the season’s final Grand Slam tournament, the US Open, is about to get underway. Before the action kicks off, the Serbian superstar took in a Major League Baseball game featuring the New York Yankees.

Djokovic was a special guest at the stadium and even took to the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. It’s a longstanding tradition for baseball clubs to invite stars from sports, politics, and show business for such moments.

Novak Djokovic throws out the 1st pitch at Yankee Stadium! pic.twitter.com/CVpzNuSXFk — MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2025

However, Djokovic’s presence didn’t bring the Yankees much luck—they fell to the Boston Red Sox with a scoreline of 6-3.

Looking ahead, Djokovic will begin his US Open campaign this Sunday, August 24, facing American learner Tien in a first-round matchup.

As a reminder, Novak has won the US Open four times—2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023. The Serbian ace is also the most decorated men’s singles player in Grand Slam history, boasting a record 24 titles to his name.