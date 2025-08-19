Without the ATP world number one. Jannik Sinner will not play in the US Open mixed doubles tournament

Jannik Sinner was unable to finish the ATP 1000 final in Cincinnati against Carlos Alcaraz due to health issues. Now it has been announced that he will miss another tournament.

Details: As officially reported on the US Open page, ATP world number one Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the mixed doubles competition due to illness and will not partner with Siniakova. They will be replaced by Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison.

US Open Mixed Doubles Update: Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Mixed Doubles event with an illness.



The team of Siniakova/Sinner is replaced by Danielle Collins/Christian Harrison. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 19, 2025

In the match between Sinner and Alcaraz, only 5 games were played, all of which went to the Spaniard. At one point, Sinner complained of health problems and after a brief consultation with the medical team, decided to retire.

Alcaraz claimed the Cincinnati Masters title for the first time in his career. This is his 22nd ATP-level trophy, and five of those have come at Grand Slam tournaments.

Reminder: The US Open is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament. It is traditionally held annually in August and September and lasts for two weeks.