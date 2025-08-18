Something's not right! The match between Sinner and Alcaraz was abruptly interrupted

Alcaraz secured a swift victory in the match.

Details: Today, in the ATP men's singles final, Jannik Sinner went head-to-head with Carlos Alcaraz. Such a matchup always generates huge anticipation among fans, but this time things took an unexpected turn.

Only five games were played in the entire match, all of which went to the Spaniard. At one point, Sinner complained of health issues and, after a brief consultation with the medical team, decided to retire, effectively handing the victory to Carlos Alcaraz ahead of time.

At this moment, Sinner's exact diagnosis remains unknown.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, wished Sinner a speedy recovery and left a message on the camera with a marker: Sorry, Jannik.

For the first time in his career, Alcaraz has become the champion of the Cincinnati Masters. This marks his 22nd ATP-level title, with five of those coming at Grand Slam tournaments.

Reminder: WTA and ATP matches in Cincinnati have been suspended. What's the reason?