WTA and ATP matches in Cincinnati halted. What’s the reason?

The ATP and WTA tournaments are currently underway in Cincinnati, USA. On Wednesday, August 13, several matches were interrupted.

Details: Once again, the culprit is bad weather—rain poured down on the courts, forcing play to be suspended. Three matches were put on hold. In the WTA draw, the clash between Tauson and Kudermetova was stopped, while the ATP saw the Shelton vs. Bautista Agut and Sinner vs. Mannarino encounters interrupted.

We’re in a rain delay here at the Cincinnati Open.



Jannik Sinner won the first set 6-4, but Adrian Mannarino currently leading the second 2-1.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/cpAZZZah5C — Jaron May (@jaron_may) August 13, 2025

