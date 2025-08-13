In memory of a loved one. Rafa Nadal chooses a name for his newborn son

Tennis legend Rafa Nadal has recently become a father for the second time, as his wife Mery Perelló gave birth to their second son. According to Sportowe Fakty, Nadal has chosen to name the boy Miquel, in honor of his own father, who passed away at the age of 63 in 2023.

It’s worth noting that news of the Nadal family's new arrival broke last Thursday. By Saturday, Spanish media reported that both mother and newborn had been discharged from the hospital.

Let’s recall, the couple’s first child was born in October 2022 and was named after his father, Rafael.

It’s also important to add that Nadal, who retired from professional tennis in November last year, is devoting plenty of attention to fatherhood—he spent a lot of time with his eldest son and now, clearly, will be just as involved with his younger child.