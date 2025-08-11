Serena Williams shows off her stunning physique in new photos

Tennis legend Serena Williams continues to maintain peak physical form even after retiring from professional play. She showcased her impressive figure by sharing photos on her Instagram page.

Serena posted several mirror selfies, captioning them with a line from a popular song: “But wait, let me take Celfie’.”

In the photos, Williams is dressed in a cropped top and a long skirt, highlighting her toned and athletic abs. According to a tagged location in the shots, she was in New York at the time.

Let’s recall, Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion and spent many weeks at the top of the WTA rankings as the world’s number one.

Among her other major achievements: 4 Olympic gold medals—one in singles and the rest in doubles alongside her older sister Venus.