RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Incredible beauty! Serena Williams shares breathtaking views from her trip to Niagara Falls

Incredible beauty! Serena Williams shares breathtaking views from her trip to Niagara Falls

Enjoying a getaway with her daughters
Lifestyle Today, 08:48
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Serena Williams with her daughter in Niagara Falls Photo: https://www.instagram.com/serenawilliams / Author unknown

Tennis legend Serena Williams embarked on an adventure with her daughters, capturing the moments on Instagram with stunning photos and videos from their visit to Niagara Falls.

Williams posted snapshots and video clips offering a spectacular look at the falls—an awe-inspiring marvel of nature. She captioned her post: “What can I say, still chasing waterfalls... 🤷🏾‍♀️.”

Not long ago, Serena told her Instagram followers that she and her daughters had set out on a girls’ trip to explore some of the world’s wonders. Their first stop: Niagara Falls, straddling the border between the United States and Canada in New York State.

Since stepping away from her professional tennis career, Williams has focused on business ventures, quality family time, and frequent travels.

It’s worth mentioning that Serena Williams is raising two daughters, Olympia and Adira, together with her husband, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores