Incredible beauty! Serena Williams shares breathtaking views from her trip to Niagara Falls

Tennis legend Serena Williams embarked on an adventure with her daughters, capturing the moments on Instagram with stunning photos and videos from their visit to Niagara Falls.

Williams posted snapshots and video clips offering a spectacular look at the falls—an awe-inspiring marvel of nature. She captioned her post: “What can I say, still chasing waterfalls... 🤷🏾‍♀️.”

Not long ago, Serena told her Instagram followers that she and her daughters had set out on a girls’ trip to explore some of the world’s wonders. Their first stop: Niagara Falls, straddling the border between the United States and Canada in New York State.

Since stepping away from her professional tennis career, Williams has focused on business ventures, quality family time, and frequent travels.

It’s worth mentioning that Serena Williams is raising two daughters, Olympia and Adira, together with her husband, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.