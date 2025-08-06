Svitolina faces backlash from haters after defeat to Osaka

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina ended her run at the Montreal tournament in the quarterfinals, losing both sets 2-6. This result disappointed those who had placed bets on her, a fact she shared on social media.

Details: Svitolina posted screenshots on her Instagram of hateful messages she received, likely from disgruntled gamblers who lost their wagers. The Ukrainian also voiced her frustration over these messages.

Elina Svitolina showed the abusive & horrific messages she received from bettors after her loss to Naomi Osaka in Montreal.



Her response to them:



“To all the bettors: I'm a mom before I'm an athlete. The way you talk to women - to mothers - is SHAMEFUL. If your moms saw your… pic.twitter.com/nG7jA87Bw3 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 6, 2025

Quote: "To all the bettors: I am a mom before I am an athlete. The way you treat women — mothers — is SHAMEFUL. If your mothers saw your messages, they would be ashamed of you…"

For the record: Svitolina is currently ranked 13th in the WTA rankings. In the last Grand Slam, the Ukrainian exited in the round of 32 at Wimbledon, losing at that stage to Elise Mertens.