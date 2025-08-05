Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 22,5 Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 6, in the final round of qualifying at the Cincinnati tournament, Leandro Riedi will take on Lloyd Harris. Here’s my take on the best bet for this head-to-head clash.

Leandro Riedi

The Swiss tennis player only kicked off his season in May, having spent time recovering from injury since August last year. His ranking plummeted from No. 135 down to 487, but thanks to a protected ranking, he’s eligible to compete in qualifiers like this one. Riedi pulled off a surprise in his Cincinnati opener, defeating the experienced Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6, 6-4.

Last season, Riedi captured two Challenger titles—both on hard courts—so there’s every reason to believe he can show his best tennis on this surface. At just 23, he still has plenty of room for growth.

Lloyd Harris

The South African was once a consistent top-100 contender, but a dip in form and an injury saw him drop to No. 376 in the world rankings. However, he too benefits from a protected ranking. Earlier this year, Harris endured a seven-match losing streak, but bounced back to qualify for the Roland Garros main draw—though he lost in the opening round. At Wimbledon, Harris went straight into the main draw and managed to reach the second round.

In his first match in Cincinnati, Harris edged past world No. 124 Eliot Spizzirri of the USA, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6. At 28, Harris is fighting to revive his career after injury setbacks.

Match facts

Riedi has played 7 matches on hard courts this season, winning 4 of them.

Harris has won just two out of seven matches on artificial surfaces this year.

Bookmaker odds: Riedi to win – 2.36, Harris to win – 2.54

Head-to-head

These two have met once before, in June last year, in a grass-court Challenger final. Harris came out on top in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5.

Prediction

On paper, Harris is the slight favorite, though I’m expecting a tight contest that could go either way. Both players are competing with a protected ranking, and making it into the main draw in Cincinnati would be a solid achievement for either. Given how evenly matched they are, my recommendation is to bet on the total games over 22.5.