RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025

Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025

Manuel Chávez Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction Photo: https://www.ofm.co.za/ Author unknown
Leandro Riedi Leandro Riedi
Cincinnati АТР 07 aug 2025, 10:30
Cincinnati, Lindner Family Tennis Center
Lloyd Harris Lloyd Harris
Prediction on game Total over 22,5
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On August 6, in the final round of qualifying at the Cincinnati tournament, Leandro Riedi will take on Lloyd Harris. Here’s my take on the best bet for this head-to-head clash.

Leandro Riedi

The Swiss tennis player only kicked off his season in May, having spent time recovering from injury since August last year. His ranking plummeted from No. 135 down to 487, but thanks to a protected ranking, he’s eligible to compete in qualifiers like this one. Riedi pulled off a surprise in his Cincinnati opener, defeating the experienced Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6, 6-4.

Last season, Riedi captured two Challenger titles—both on hard courts—so there’s every reason to believe he can show his best tennis on this surface. At just 23, he still has plenty of room for growth.

Lloyd Harris

The South African was once a consistent top-100 contender, but a dip in form and an injury saw him drop to No. 376 in the world rankings. However, he too benefits from a protected ranking. Earlier this year, Harris endured a seven-match losing streak, but bounced back to qualify for the Roland Garros main draw—though he lost in the opening round. At Wimbledon, Harris went straight into the main draw and managed to reach the second round.

In his first match in Cincinnati, Harris edged past world No. 124 Eliot Spizzirri of the USA, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6. At 28, Harris is fighting to revive his career after injury setbacks.

Match facts

  • Riedi has played 7 matches on hard courts this season, winning 4 of them.

  • Harris has won just two out of seven matches on artificial surfaces this year.

  • Bookmaker odds: Riedi to win – 2.36, Harris to win – 2.54

Head-to-head

These two have met once before, in June last year, in a grass-court Challenger final. Harris came out on top in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5.

Prediction

On paper, Harris is the slight favorite, though I’m expecting a tight contest that could go either way. Both players are competing with a protected ranking, and making it into the main draw in Cincinnati would be a solid achievement for either. Given how evenly matched they are, my recommendation is to bet on the total games over 22.5.

Prediction on game Total over 22,5
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction Canadian Open Today, 19:30 Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.66 Naomi Osaka Recommended Melbet
Toluca vs New York City FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:30 Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Toluca Odds: 1.8 New York City FC Bet now Mostbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs Pachuca prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.97 Pachuca Bet now Melbet
Machida Zelvia vs Kyoto Sanga FC prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Machida Zelvia Odds: 1.75 Kyoto Sanga FC Recommended 1xBet
Lille vs Venezia prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Lille Odds: 1.72 Venezia Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Roma prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.67 Roma Bet now Mostbet
Lech Poznan vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification? Lech Poznan Odds: 1.77 FK Crvena Zvezda Recommended Melbet
Real Valladolid vs Getafe prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Real Valladolid Odds: 1.68 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Nice vs Benfica prediction Champions League 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Nice vs Benfica: An incredible showdown in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers Nice Odds: 1.63 Benfica Bet now Mostbet
Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce prediction Champions League 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 6 August 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.83 Fenerbahce Recommended Melbet
Araz PFK vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 2.06 Omonia Nicosia Bet now Mostbet
Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Rosenborg Odds: 1.74 Hammarby Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros 06 aug 2025, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne 06 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:00 Club América Considering Brian Rodríguez Sale to Make Room for Palavecino Football news Today, 17:35 Max Arfsten, USMNT’s Rising Star, Draws Serious Interest from Middlesbrough Football news Today, 17:00 Devecchi Set to Leave San Lorenzo in Sarmiento Return Amid Legal Turmoil Surrounding Lucas Acosta Football news Today, 16:35 Rayados Offload Cortizo and Alvarado to Club León Football news Today, 16:25 DR Congo vs Zambia: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 7, 2025 Football news Today, 16:05 Botafogo Demands Massive Refund from Lyon Over “Financial Aid” Transfers Football news Today, 15:20 Mauritania vs Tanzania: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 6, 2025 Football news Today, 14:49 Official: Chelsea unveil young Brazilian talent Football news Today, 14:25 Aston Villa reach agreement for young Nice player transfer Football news Today, 14:04 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores