On August 18, the tennis world will witness a major event as the top-ranked stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz clash once again. This time, the two titans will battle it out in the final of the Cincinnati tournament.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner has been navigating a challenging season from a psychological standpoint, even having to go through the qualifiers, but the break hasn't affected his level of play. The Italian has reached all three Grand Slam finals this year, capturing titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, falling short at Roland Garros, and also making it to the final in Rome.

He started his campaign with a dominant win over Colombian Galán – 6:1, 6:1, then dispatched Canadian Diallo – 6:2, 7:6. Veteran Frenchman Mannarino put up a fight – 6:4, 7:6, but Sinner crushed Auger-Aliassime 6:0, 6:2. In the semifinals, Sinner overcame Frenchman Atmane – 7:6, 6:2.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz continues to live up to his reputation as one of the world's best, having claimed five tournament titles this season. The Spaniard has dominated on clay, reaching four finals in four tournaments, winning three of them, including Roland Garros. He also reached the Wimbledon final, further adding to his list of achievements. In the world rankings, Alcaraz sits at number two.

His Cincinnati journey began with a win over Bosnian Dzumhur – 6:1, 2:6, 6:3, followed by a straight-sets victory over Serbian Medjedovic – 6:4, 6:4. Italian Nardi offered little resistance – 6:1, 6:4, but the match against Rublev was a true battle – 6:3, 4:6, 7:5. In the semifinals, Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev – 6:4, 6:3.

Match facts

Sinner remains flawless on hard courts this season, boasting 12 wins in 12 matches.

Alcaraz has claimed victory in 20 out of 24 matches on hard surfaces.

The odds for this showdown are: Sinner to win – 1.56, Alcaraz to win – 2.54.

H2H

In head-to-head encounters, the Spaniard leads 9:5. Notably, they've already faced each other three times this season, all in finals. Alcaraz prevailed in Rome and at Roland Garros, while Sinner claimed the Wimbledon crown.

Prediction

When the best players in the world face off, making an objective prediction is always tough. Both athletes know each other well and have a healthy respect for one another. In this individual sport, much will depend on their mindset, physical condition, and even something as simple as a good night's sleep. My pick here is to bet on the total games to go over 21.5.