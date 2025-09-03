RU RU ES ES FR FR
From world champion to outcast: Samuel Umtiti considers retirement

From world champion to outcast: Samuel Umtiti considers retirement

A rather sad situation.
Football news Today, 03:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Samuel Umtiti kisses the trophy during the 2018 World Cup victory celebration Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

A career at a standstill.

Details: According to BarcaTimes, citing DiarioAS, 31-year-old French defender Samuel Umtiti is seriously contemplating retirement.

Reports indicate that Umtiti currently has several offers from Middle Eastern clubs, but he is uncertain whether he wants to continue his career in that direction.

Umtiti is now a free agent after his contract with Lille expired this summer.

The turning point in his career came at the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, where he was a key part of France’s triumphant squad. However, prior to the tournament, he refused a necessary knee surgery that could have ruled him out of the World Cup. In hindsight, that decision marked the beginning of a dramatic downturn in the Frenchman’s career.

