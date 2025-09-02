Lamine Yamal comments on Ballon d'Or nomination

The Spaniard dreams of winning the award.

Lamine Yamal delivered a sensational last season and is rightfully considered one of the leading contenders for the Ballon d'Or. He was recently asked about this honor.

Details: In an interview with TVE, Yamal stated that anyone who claims they don't want to win this award is lying. As for himself, he believes in his own victory.

Quote: "Anyone who says they don't want to win the Ballon d'Or is not telling the truth. You have to appreciate being on the list of nominees at just 18. I hope it happens," said Yamal.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or will, for the fourth time in history, be awarded based on the season's results rather than the calendar year. This period covers August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. The awards ceremony will take place on September 22, 2025.

