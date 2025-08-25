Together? Yamal posts photo with famous Argentine rapper

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Looks like Yamal has a star-studded girlfriend.
Barcelona clinched a 3-2 victory over Levante in their latest head-to-head clash. Lamine Yamal made his mark with a decisive assist. Now, he's gone public with a romantic photo alongside a special someone.

Details: On his Instagram page, Yamal shared a picture with renowned Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole. The photo features a cake, a bouquet of flowers, and Yamal kept the caption simple—just heart emojis.

Recently, we reported that Yamal was spotted kissing Nicki Nicole at a beachside nightclub.

Nicki Nicole was also present at the footballer’s 18th birthday party, though at the time, there were no visible romantic gestures between the two.

For the record: Nicki Nicole, rumored to be Barcelona star Lamine Yamal’s new girlfriend, is a hugely popular figure in her own right. She’s a Latin American rap sensation with hundreds of millions of YouTube views on her songs.

