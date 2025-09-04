RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news From the Champions League to the Romanian championship: Kurt Zouma joins Cluj

From the Champions League to the Romanian championship: Kurt Zouma joins Cluj

The former Chelsea and West Ham defender embarks on a new chapter in an unfamiliar league
Football news Today, 02:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Kurt Zouma joins Cluj https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/

An intriguing challenge awaits the Frenchman.

Details: Today, the Romanian club Cluj officially announced the signing of star French defender Kurt Zouma on their official page.

According to reports, Zouma joined the Romanian powerhouse as a free agent after his contract with West Ham expired this summer.

Zouma is renowned for his performances with clubs such as West Ham, where he lifted the Europa Conference League trophy, and London’s Chelsea, with whom he won the Champions League in 2021 as well as the UEFA Super Cup.

Last season, Zouma spent on loan at Saudi club Al-Oruba, where he made 20 appearances and scored once.

It is reported that Zouma's contract with Cluj runs until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at 10 million euros.

Reminder: West Ham fans have called for a boycott of the match against Brentford. What happened?

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
CFR Cluj CFR Cluj Schedule CFR Cluj News CFR Cluj Transfers
Related Team News
Chelsea's new signing won't play in the Champions League despite joining for that very reason Football news Today, 03:18 Chelsea's new signing won't play in the Champions League despite joining for that very reason
West Ham fans call for boycott of Brentford match. What happened? Football news Yesterday, 04:53 West Ham fans call for boycott of Brentford match. What happened?
Webb admits refereeing error in Chelsea vs Fulham match Football news Yesterday, 03:07 Webb admits refereeing error in Chelsea vs Fulham match
"We joked with Fermin": Yamal on Lopez's potential move to Chelsea Football news 02 sep 2025, 12:27 "We joked with Fermin": Yamal on Lopez's potential move to Chelsea
Garnacho explains why he chose Chelsea. What does Messi have to do with it? Football news 02 sep 2025, 11:58 Garnacho explains why he chose Chelsea. What does Messi have to do with it?
Insane sums! Chelsea tops the transfer market earnings Football news 02 sep 2025, 05:32 Insane sums! Chelsea tops the transfer market earnings
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores