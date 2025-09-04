From the Champions League to the Romanian championship: Kurt Zouma joins Cluj

The former Chelsea and West Ham defender embarks on a new chapter in an unfamiliar league

An intriguing challenge awaits the Frenchman.

Details: Today, the Romanian club Cluj officially announced the signing of star French defender Kurt Zouma on their official page.

According to reports, Zouma joined the Romanian powerhouse as a free agent after his contract with West Ham expired this summer.

Zouma is renowned for his performances with clubs such as West Ham, where he lifted the Europa Conference League trophy, and London’s Chelsea, with whom he won the Champions League in 2021 as well as the UEFA Super Cup.

Last season, Zouma spent on loan at Saudi club Al-Oruba, where he made 20 appearances and scored once.

It is reported that Zouma's contract with Cluj runs until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at 10 million euros.

