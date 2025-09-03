RU RU ES ES FR FR
West Ham fans call for boycott of Brentford match. What happened?

Fans urge decisive action.
West Ham's form this season has left supporters deeply concerned. Despite a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, the team posted the worst start in club history. As a result, fans are demanding urgent measures.

Details: West Ham fan groups have called for a boycott of the October 20 match against Brentford and are planning protests ahead of the home game against Crystal Palace on September 20. They claim the club is "dying under the leadership" of principal owner David Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady. Protesters are demanding both step down from their positions.

In addition to the team's poor run on the pitch, supporters have voiced frustration that, after selling Upton Park and moving to the London Stadium, the management has yet to begin work on building a new permanent home for the club, as the current stadium is only rented.

Reminder: For the first time in their top-flight history, West Ham conceded eight goals in the opening two rounds of the league. They lost 0-3 to Sunderland in the season opener and then suffered a 1-5 defeat to Chelsea.

