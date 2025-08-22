A nightmare start. West Ham rewrite club's negative record in England's top flight

West Ham faced Chelsea in the second round of the English Premier League and suffered a crushing 1-5 defeat. And already, they've rewritten an unwanted record.

Details: According to Squawka, this is the first time in West Ham's top-flight history that they've conceded eight goals in the opening two rounds. In their season opener, they lost 0-3 to Sunderland, and now 1-5 to Chelsea.

By the way, in this match, Enzo Fernandez found the back of the net in the 34th minute, assisted by 18-year-old Brazilian Estevao. He became the youngest player ever to provide an assist for Chelsea in the Premier League.

It's worth noting that the London side couldn't count on Cole Palmer. The English midfielder picked up an injury right before kick-off.

Reminder: Enzo Maresca confirmed he won't be relying on Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, who are both awaiting clarity on their transfer situations.