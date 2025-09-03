Prediction on game Total under 4.0 Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of Thursday’s friendly clashes will unfold at the Europa Point Stadium in Gibraltar, where the home side welcomes the Albanian national team. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter, factoring in the gulf in class and the current form of both teams.

Match preview

Gibraltar’s winless streak continues as they head into this match without a victory in their last seven games, including defeats in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Although they took the lead in their latest match against the Faroe Islands, they couldn’t hold onto their advantage. Under the guidance of Scott Wiseman, the team’s results have been modest, and even home ground advantage hasn’t consistently translated into points.

Nevertheless, the hosts do feature some promising talents, like James Scanlon from Manchester United, as well as seasoned local league veterans. This blend of youth and experience may bring some temporary stability, but it’s unlikely to be enough against an opponent of Albania’s caliber. Their main objective will be to stay focused defensively and try to capitalize on rare attacking chances.

Albania, on the other hand, are riding a wave of positive momentum after their Euro 2024 disappointment. The team has picked up points in three consecutive qualifiers and remains in the hunt for a playoff spot. Under Sylvinho’s leadership, Albania play with more organization and variety, and striker Rey Manaj remains a key attacking force, netting half of the team’s goals this year.

Even with a few absences and squad experiments, Albania look stronger in virtually every department. The return of Armando Broja to the national team adds extra sharpness up front, while Strakosha provides confidence between the posts. For the visitors, this match is a chance to consolidate their self-belief and test their rotation ahead of more crucial fixtures.

Probable lineups

Gibraltar : Banda; Ronan, Torrilla, Mauro, Jolley; Pereira, Valarino, De Barr; Scanlon, Richards, Borge

: Banda; Ronan, Torrilla, Mauro, Jolley; Pereira, Valarino, De Barr; Scanlon, Richards, Borge Albania: Strakosha; Balliu, Ajeti, Kumbulla, Mitaj; Asllani, Shehu, Laci; Broja, Hoxha, Manaj

Match facts and head-to-head

Gibraltar have not won any of their last seven matches, including both official and friendly fixtures.

Albania have lost only one match in 2025 – against England.

Gibraltar have never scored against Albania in their head-to-head meetings.

Prediction

Albania enter this match as overwhelming favorites. Considering the visitors’ potent attack and the hosts’ shaky defense, it’s reasonable to expect a confident victory, with a scoreline of 3-0 or more.