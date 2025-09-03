RU RU ES ES FR FR
Malaysia vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Raphael Durand
Malaysia vs Singapore prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
04 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
One of Thursday's international friendlies will take place at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, where Malaysia will host Singapore. Let's break down a betting pick for this matchup with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The Malaysian national team is clearly on an upward trajectory, as evidenced by their recent 4-0 demolition of Vietnam in the Asian Cup qualifiers. Under Kim Pan-gon, Malaysia have lost just twice in their last ten outings, and their play has become more structured and effective—especially in front of their home fans.

The squad is showing consistent form and improved attacking output, while the defense remains solid. This friendly clash against Singapore is a perfect opportunity to maintain their winning momentum and test the depth of their squad in a competitive setting. Expect Malaysia to take the initiative and press their opponents early, aiming to break the deadlock before halftime.

Singapore, meanwhile, arrive as underdogs despite back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and the Maldives. Interim boss Gavin Lee has instilled fighting spirit, but the level of opposition in those matches makes it hard to draw big conclusions about their readiness for tougher tests.

The team is in need of a reset, and this derby is an important step in that process. However, facing an in-form Malaysian side away from home presents a real challenge for a Singapore defense that has often struggled under pressure.

Probable lineups

  • Malaysia: Hazmi, Koulz, Davies, Zafuan, Azam, Rasid, Sumareh, Shahrul, Nor Azam, Syafiq, Darren Lok.
  • Singapore: Mahbud, Nazari, Han Wei, Baharudin, Azmi, Harun, Shahiran, Quek, Nakamura, Ramli, Anuar

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Malaysia have lost just two of their last ten matches.
  • The teams played out a 0-0 draw at the AFF Championship in December 2024.
  • The "Under 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of the last five meetings between these sides.

Prediction

Form and squad depth clearly favor the hosts, especially given their motivation at home and a convincing recent win over Vietnam. Singapore will put up a fight, but Malaysia's quality and cohesion should prevail. Prediction: Malaysia to win by one or two goals.

