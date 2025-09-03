RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Sao Tome and Principe
Sao Tome and Principe Sao Tome and Principe Schedule
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
04 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea Equatorial Guinea Schedule Equatorial Guinea News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.95
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will take place on Thursday at the Stade Municipal d’Oujda in Oujda, where the Sao Tome and Principe national team faces Equatorial Guinea. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Sao Tome and Principe are enduring a disastrous qualifying campaign, having lost all six matches and remaining the only team in Group H without a point. The side is plagued by systemic issues in defense and a lack of attacking ideas—just two goals scored and fourteen conceded speak for themselves. Attempts to attack down the flanks have failed to yield results, while the midfield is often outplayed by more organized opponents.

There were a few positives in the game against Liberia, where the team managed to find the net and looked a bit more composed. However, even in that match, structural defensive shortcomings led to yet another defeat. The main hope rests on Jair Nunes, who can spark rare counterattacks, but against more experienced teams, that isn’t enough.

Equatorial Guinea come into this match as favorites and still have a shot at direct World Cup qualification. The team has shown maturity and tactical discipline, drawing with Cameroon and previously beating Sao Tome (2-0) and Malawi (1-0) at home.

The "National Thunder’s" advantage is built on a solid defensive setup and well-coordinated positional attacks, especially down the wings and from set pieces. The most potent threat comes from the partnership of Iban Salvador and Emilio Nsue, whose mobility and incisive passing can dismantle opposing backlines. Equatorial Guinea prefer to control the midfield and launch quick vertical attacks, a formula that works superbly against weaker defensive blocks.

Probable lineups

  • Sao Tome and Principe: Aldair Neves, Ivan Lima, Edgario, Gilson Costa, Leonildo Soares, Jair Nunes, Joazhifel Soares, Adjeil Neves, Denilson Silva, Harramiz Soares, Ricardo Cardoso
  • Equatorial Guinea: Manuel Sapunga, Basilio Ndong, Saul Coco, Carlos Akapo, Marvin Aniebo, Pablo Ganet, Iban Salvador, Santiago Eneme, Emilio Nsue, Jose Machin, Oscar Siafa

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sao Tome and Principe have not picked up a single point in the group and have scored just 2 goals in 6 matches.
  • Their last meeting ended in a 2-0 win for Equatorial Guinea.
  • Equatorial Guinea have conceded only two goals in the current qualifying cycle.

Prediction

Equatorial Guinea have every reason to secure a comfortable victory, considering not only the difference in quality but also the psychological state of their opponents. Sao Tome and Principe have struggled under pressure and consistently lose concentration even in balanced situations. Expect the visitors to dominate possession and claim a straightforward win—the best bet looks to be Equatorial Guinea to win with a -1.5 handicap.

Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.95
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction US Open Today, 20:30 Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction and betting tips - September 4, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.72 Lorenzo Musetti Recommended 1xBet
Iraq vs Hong Kong prediction King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 05:00 Iraq – Hong Kong: Who will play in the King’s Cup final in Thailand? Iraq Odds: Hong Kong
France vs Iceland prediction EuroBasket 04 sep 2025, 08:00 France vs Iceland prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025 France Odds: 1.6 Iceland Bet now Mostbet
Afghanistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 08:00 Afghanistan vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Afghanistan Odds: 1.61 India Recommended Melbet
Malaysia vs Singapore prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Malaysia vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Malaysia Odds: 1.68 Singapore Bet now Melbet
Chad vs Ghana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Chad vs Ghana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Chad Odds: 1.68 Ghana Bet now Melbet
Thailand vs Fiji prediction King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Thailand vs Fiji prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Thailand Odds: Fiji
Israel vs Slovenia prediction Eurobasket 04 sep 2025, 11:00 Israel vs Slovenia prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025 Israel Odds: 1.83 Slovenia Bet now 1xBet
Tajikistan vs Iran prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 Iran Bet now 1xBet
Gibraltar vs Albania prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Gibraltar vs Albania prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 September 2025 Gibraltar Odds: 1.68 Albania Recommended Melbet
Madagascar vs Central African Republic prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Madagascar vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025 Madagascar Odds: 1.6 Central African Republic Bet now 1xBet
Angola vs Libya prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Angola vs Libya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Angola Odds: 1.98 Libya Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores