One of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will take place on Thursday at the Stade Municipal d’Oujda in Oujda, where the Sao Tome and Principe national team faces Equatorial Guinea. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Sao Tome and Principe are enduring a disastrous qualifying campaign, having lost all six matches and remaining the only team in Group H without a point. The side is plagued by systemic issues in defense and a lack of attacking ideas—just two goals scored and fourteen conceded speak for themselves. Attempts to attack down the flanks have failed to yield results, while the midfield is often outplayed by more organized opponents.

There were a few positives in the game against Liberia, where the team managed to find the net and looked a bit more composed. However, even in that match, structural defensive shortcomings led to yet another defeat. The main hope rests on Jair Nunes, who can spark rare counterattacks, but against more experienced teams, that isn’t enough.

Equatorial Guinea come into this match as favorites and still have a shot at direct World Cup qualification. The team has shown maturity and tactical discipline, drawing with Cameroon and previously beating Sao Tome (2-0) and Malawi (1-0) at home.

The "National Thunder’s" advantage is built on a solid defensive setup and well-coordinated positional attacks, especially down the wings and from set pieces. The most potent threat comes from the partnership of Iban Salvador and Emilio Nsue, whose mobility and incisive passing can dismantle opposing backlines. Equatorial Guinea prefer to control the midfield and launch quick vertical attacks, a formula that works superbly against weaker defensive blocks.

Probable lineups

Sao Tome and Principe : Aldair Neves, Ivan Lima, Edgario, Gilson Costa, Leonildo Soares, Jair Nunes, Joazhifel Soares, Adjeil Neves, Denilson Silva, Harramiz Soares, Ricardo Cardoso

Equatorial Guinea: Manuel Sapunga, Basilio Ndong, Saul Coco, Carlos Akapo, Marvin Aniebo, Pablo Ganet, Iban Salvador, Santiago Eneme, Emilio Nsue, Jose Machin, Oscar Siafa

Match facts and head-to-head

Sao Tome and Principe have not picked up a single point in the group and have scored just 2 goals in 6 matches.

Their last meeting ended in a 2-0 win for Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea have conceded only two goals in the current qualifying cycle.

Prediction

Equatorial Guinea have every reason to secure a comfortable victory, considering not only the difference in quality but also the psychological state of their opponents. Sao Tome and Principe have struggled under pressure and consistently lose concentration even in balanced situations. Expect the visitors to dominate possession and claim a straightforward win—the best bet looks to be Equatorial Guinea to win with a -1.5 handicap.