Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Madagascar vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025

Madagascar vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Madagascar vs Central African Republic prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
04 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the clashes of the 7th round of the CAF World Cup 2026 qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the neutral venue of Al-Arabi Al-Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, where Madagascar will face off against the Central African Republic. Here’s my take on the outcome of this encounter, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

The Madagascar national team is confidently progressing through the qualifying campaign, gaining momentum in recent matches. At the African Nations Championship, they impressively defeated Kenya in a penalty shootout and narrowly edged Sudan (1-0). Only Morocco managed to halt Madagascar (2-3). Clearly, the team approaches the decisive qualification matches in high spirits.

Romuald Rakotondrabe’s squad employs high pressing and exploits the flanks in attack, netting nine goals in their last five outings. The key figure orchestrating their attacks remains midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana, who disrupts opponents’ setups and drives play forward with progressive passes. Madagascar has also tightened up at the back—defensive leader Tony Randriamanampisoa reads the game well and launches swift counterattacks.

The Central African Republic is enduring a prolonged slump, going six matches without a win. The team struggles to convert chances—just two goals in their last five games. Poor passing accuracy and limited link-up play between the lines make CAR’s attacks predictable and ineffective.

Defender Chérubin Marius Basse-Zokana remains the backbone of the defense, often saving the team during set-pieces and crosses. However, even consistent defending can’t offset the relentless pressure from opponents. Their physical approach and high foul count point to a lack of tempo and organization during transitions.

Probable line-ups

  • Madagascar: Melvin Adrien, Tony Randriamanampisoa, Radoniaina Rabemanantsoa, Jérémy Morel, Pascal Razakanantenaina, Andrianarimanana, Anicet Abel, Ibrahim Amda, Njiva Rakotoharimalala, Carolus Andriamahitsinoro, Lalaina Nomenjanahary
  • CAR: Moril Stéphane Abimala, Chérubin Basse-Zokana, Sadock Ndobe, Marco Yapandé, Enza-Yamissi, Marten Akoba, Isaac Ngoma, Sen-Fort Dimokoyen, Vianney Mabidé, Louis Mafouta

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Madagascar defeated CAR 2-0 in their most recent head-to-head clash at the African Nations Championship.
  • Over the last five matches, Madagascar has scored six goals, while CAR has managed just one.
  • Madagascar have beaten this opponent twice, although they lost the previous three meetings.

Prediction

Madagascar comes in as the clear favorite—they show attacking consistency, play boldly in transitions, and control the tempo confidently. CAR, meanwhile, continues to struggle in attack and lacks solidity in positional defense. I expect the islanders to capitalize on their opponent’s weaknesses and secure a win by at least one goal. Our bet for the match: "Madagascar to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.60.

