One of the matches of the 7th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will take place on Thursday at the "11 de Novembro" stadium in Luanda, as Angola hosts Libya. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Angola continues its fight for a World Cup spot, but the team has shown inconsistent results in this stage of the qualifiers. In their last five matches, Pedro Soares Gonçalves’s men have scored just three times, suffering a crucial defeat against DR Congo (0-2). However, the home win over Zambia (2-1) demonstrated that Angola can deliver, especially with the backing of their home crowd.

Angola’s game is built around a solid defense and a composed midfield, anchored by captain Joaquim Kunga Balanga, who ensures reliability at the back. The main attacking threat comes from Gelson Dala, but the team struggles to create chances, particularly against tight defenses. The coaching staff relies on discipline and tempo control, which could be key in a closely contested match.

Libya, on the other hand, is stuck in a prolonged slump, having picked up just one point from their last four official matches. Their latest defeat to Cameroon (1-3) only confirmed their ongoing struggles in both attack and defense. The Libyans focus on ball possession through a crowded midfield, but poor finishing and an isolated lone striker leave them vulnerable.

Coach Aliou Cissé continues to stick with a 4-2-3-1 formation, which brings balance but limits their attacking potential. Playmaker Hamdou Elhouni is considered the team’s leader, but without strong support from the flanks and central areas, his efforts often fall short. In their current state, Libya does not look like a side capable of dominating even against evenly matched opponents.

Probable lineups

Angola : Neblu, Kunga Balanga, Antonio Hossi, Deyvi Miguel Vieira, Bruno Gaspar, Show, Eddie Afonso, Fredy, Manuel Keliano, Gelson Dala, Zine

Match facts and head-to-head

The previous meeting between these sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams have scored no more than one goal in each of their last five matches.

Libya has not won in three consecutive away games.

Prediction

Neither team is known for high scoring, both preferring to play cautiously from the back and avoid unnecessary risks. All things considered, home advantage and Angola’s structured midfield make them the favorites. However, given the tendency for draws and a lack of attacking sharpness on both sides, the most logical bet appears to be "Total under 2.0" at odds of 1.98.