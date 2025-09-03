RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Angola vs Libya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Angola vs Libya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Angola vs Libya prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Angola
Angola Angola Schedule Angola News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
04 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Libya
Libya Libya Schedule Libya News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.98
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches of the 7th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the African zone will take place on Thursday at the "11 de Novembro" stadium in Luanda, as Angola hosts Libya. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Angola continues its fight for a World Cup spot, but the team has shown inconsistent results in this stage of the qualifiers. In their last five matches, Pedro Soares Gonçalves’s men have scored just three times, suffering a crucial defeat against DR Congo (0-2). However, the home win over Zambia (2-1) demonstrated that Angola can deliver, especially with the backing of their home crowd.

Angola’s game is built around a solid defense and a composed midfield, anchored by captain Joaquim Kunga Balanga, who ensures reliability at the back. The main attacking threat comes from Gelson Dala, but the team struggles to create chances, particularly against tight defenses. The coaching staff relies on discipline and tempo control, which could be key in a closely contested match.

Libya, on the other hand, is stuck in a prolonged slump, having picked up just one point from their last four official matches. Their latest defeat to Cameroon (1-3) only confirmed their ongoing struggles in both attack and defense. The Libyans focus on ball possession through a crowded midfield, but poor finishing and an isolated lone striker leave them vulnerable.

Coach Aliou Cissé continues to stick with a 4-2-3-1 formation, which brings balance but limits their attacking potential. Playmaker Hamdou Elhouni is considered the team’s leader, but without strong support from the flanks and central areas, his efforts often fall short. In their current state, Libya does not look like a side capable of dominating even against evenly matched opponents.

Probable lineups

  • Angola: Neblu, Kunga Balanga, Antonio Hossi, Deyvi Miguel Vieira, Bruno Gaspar, Show, Eddie Afonso, Fredy, Manuel Keliano, Gelson Dala, Zine
  • Libya: Mohamed Nashnush, Ali Salama, Motasem Sabbou, Hamdou Elhouni, Faisal Al-Badri, Muaid Ellafi, Rabia Al-Shadi, Sanad Al-Warfali, Mohamed El-Munir, Ahmed Ekrawa, Anis Saltou

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The previous meeting between these sides ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Both teams have scored no more than one goal in each of their last five matches.
  • Libya has not won in three consecutive away games.

Prediction

Neither team is known for high scoring, both preferring to play cautiously from the back and avoid unnecessary risks. All things considered, home advantage and Angola’s structured midfield make them the favorites. However, given the tendency for draws and a lack of attacking sharpness on both sides, the most logical bet appears to be "Total under 2.0" at odds of 1.98.

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.98
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction US Open Today, 20:30 Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction and betting tips - September 4, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.72 Lorenzo Musetti Recommended 1xBet
Iraq vs Hong Kong prediction King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 05:00 Iraq – Hong Kong: Who will play in the King’s Cup final in Thailand? Iraq Odds: Hong Kong
France vs Iceland prediction EuroBasket 04 sep 2025, 08:00 France vs Iceland prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025 France Odds: 1.6 Iceland Bet now Mostbet
Afghanistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 08:00 Afghanistan vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Afghanistan Odds: 1.61 India Recommended Melbet
Malaysia vs Singapore prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Malaysia vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Malaysia Odds: 1.68 Singapore Bet now Melbet
Chad vs Ghana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Chad vs Ghana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Chad Odds: 1.68 Ghana Bet now Melbet
Thailand vs Fiji prediction King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Thailand vs Fiji prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Thailand Odds: Fiji
Israel vs Slovenia prediction Eurobasket 04 sep 2025, 11:00 Israel vs Slovenia prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025 Israel Odds: 1.83 Slovenia Bet now 1xBet
Tajikistan vs Iran prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 Iran Bet now 1xBet
Gibraltar vs Albania prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Gibraltar vs Albania prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 September 2025 Gibraltar Odds: 1.68 Albania Recommended Melbet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.95 Equatorial Guinea Bet now 1xBet
Madagascar vs Central African Republic prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Madagascar vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025 Madagascar Odds: 1.6 Central African Republic Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores