Fresh blood for the Wolves! Official: Roma sign Devis Vasquez

The Romans' transfer campaign is picking up pace.

Details: Today, Roma's press office officially announced on social media platform X the signing of 27-year-old Colombian goalkeeper Devis Vasquez.

The contract between the player and the club runs until 2027.

Vasquez joined Roma as a free agent. His previous club was Milan, where he never managed to secure the number one spot, frequently being sent out on loan.

Last season, Vasquez made 32 appearances for Empoli, also on loan, but did not convince the club's management to make his move permanent.

Reminder: Roma have also strengthened their midfield with the signing of Nil El Ainaoui